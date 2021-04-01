Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CamScanner Owner IntSig Ranks Top 5 Most Downloaded Business & Productivity APP in App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards 2021

CamScanner Owner IntSig Ranks Top 5 Most Downloaded Business & Productivity APP in App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Picture 1

Top Publishers of Business & Productivity Apps 2021 by APP Annie

Top Publishers of Business & Productivity Apps 2021 by APP Annie

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IntSig was recently announced the Top 5 winner at App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards 2021 in the Business and Productivity Apps category thanks to its popular apps CamScanner and CamCard. The classification is based on worldwide combined Apple Store and Google Play download estimates from App Annie Intelligence for 2020, as revealed by App Annie.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/863e84e0-88b8-40a1-9cb1-4b13022d36c2

IntSig scooped the prestigious award for its unrivaled performance in delivering innovative solutions for corporate and individual clients to improve work efficiency, second only to big names like Google, Microsoft, Zoom, and Adobe.

CamScanner and CamCard are two apps designed to help users digitalize documents and business cards with their mobile phones instead of a physical scanner.

CamScanner allows users to turn scanned files into editable documents, save them in the cloud, sync files between devices, and share them with their groups or teams. CamCard helps users convert physical business cards into virtual cards and store them on their devices or the cloud. Both apps help students, businesses and individual users improve efficiency and productivity. Whilst both apps are popular, CamScanner has seen an exponential increase in demand after the pandemic outburst, majorly due to new ways of working and socializing from home.

Michael Zhen, CEO of IntSig, said: “Absolutely over the moon to learn that we are among the winners of the prestigious App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards 2021. We have over 10 years of experience and world-leading capabilities in OCR [optical character recognition] technology, image processing, handwriting recognition, and artificial intelligence. Our apps CamScanner and CamCard were developed to help businesses and individuals digitize their processes, improve workflow, and limit paper use in the office. We are extremely grateful to have such supportive users, and we are working continuously to improve our products so that we can help users improve their efficiency.”

With its products CamScanner and CamCard, IntSig shows its support for remote working worldwide. Since the COVID outbreak, CamScanner has launched free advanced accounts for educators supporting students and teachers worldwide. Meanwhile, CamScanner has been continuously adding new features, such as PDF tools on its mobile and desktop apps, allowing users to transform digital workflow into the new normal.

Media Contact:

Helence Zhang

[email protected]rPR.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.