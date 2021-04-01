CamScanner Owner IntSig Ranks Top 5 Most Downloaded Business & Productivity APP in App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards 2021

Picture 1 Top Publishers of Business & Productivity Apps 2021 by APP Annie

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IntSig was recently announced the Top 5 winner at App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards 2021 in the Business and Productivity Apps category thanks to its popular apps CamScanner and CamCard. The classification is based on worldwide combined Apple Store and Google Play download estimates from App Annie Intelligence for 2020, as revealed by App Annie.

IntSig scooped the prestigious award for its unrivaled performance in delivering innovative solutions for corporate and individual clients to improve work efficiency, second only to big names like Google, Microsoft, Zoom, and Adobe.

CamScanner and CamCard are two apps designed to help users digitalize documents and business cards with their mobile phones instead of a physical scanner.

CamScanner allows users to turn scanned files into editable documents, save them in the cloud, sync files between devices, and share them with their groups or teams. CamCard helps users convert physical business cards into virtual cards and store them on their devices or the cloud. Both apps help students, businesses and individual users improve efficiency and productivity. Whilst both apps are popular, CamScanner has seen an exponential increase in demand after the pandemic outburst, majorly due to new ways of working and socializing from home.

Michael Zhen, CEO of IntSig, said: “Absolutely over the moon to learn that we are among the winners of the prestigious App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards 2021. We have over 10 years of experience and world-leading capabilities in OCR [optical character recognition] technology, image processing, handwriting recognition, and artificial intelligence. Our apps CamScanner and CamCard were developed to help businesses and individuals digitize their processes, improve workflow, and limit paper use in the office. We are extremely grateful to have such supportive users, and we are working continuously to improve our products so that we can help users improve their efficiency.”

With its products CamScanner and CamCard, IntSig shows its support for remote working worldwide. Since the COVID outbreak, CamScanner has launched free advanced accounts for educators supporting students and teachers worldwide. Meanwhile, CamScanner has been continuously adding new features, such as PDF tools on its mobile and desktop apps, allowing users to transform digital workflow into the new normal.

Media Contact:

Helence Zhang

[email protected]rPR.com