President Biden’s incoherency and fatigue at last night’s CNN Presidential Debate has left Democratic insiders questioning whether President Biden should seek a second term in office. But a more urgent issue is the president’s ability to continue his first term in office. This guide explains the constitutional mechanism for Biden to be replaced as the sitting president.
What does the Constitution say about presidential succession?
The 25th Amendment to the Const
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)