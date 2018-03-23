Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results On March 26, 2018; Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Breaking News
CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) will announce its fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 financial results after the market close on Monday, March 26, 2018. Senior Management will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, March 27 at 9:00 am MST / 11:00 AM ET

The conference call may be accessed by dial in or via webcast:

Pre-register for the Conference Call http://dpregister.com/10118419
Canada & International dial-in 1-412-317-6716
U.S. dial-in 1-844-784-1724
Webcast link https://services.choruscall.com/links/cne180326.html

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

Fourth quarter 2017 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until April 2, 2018. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

Canacol is an exploration and production company with operations in Colombia. The Corporation’s common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plans”, “expects”, “projects”, and other similar words that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated events from Corporation’s timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:  
E-mail: [email protected]
  [email protected]
Website: www.canacolenergy.com

 

