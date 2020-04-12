Canada coronavirus toll rises, officials probe seniors’ home deaths

The number of Canadian deaths from the new coronavirus rose by more than 12% to 674 in a day, official data showed on Sunday, and Quebec officials opened a probe into the deaths of 31 people in a seniors’ residence.
