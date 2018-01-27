MONTREAL (Reuters) – Officials trying to hammer out differences over how to update the North American Free Trade Agreement have made some progress and hope politicians decide the process should continue, Steve Verheul, Canada’s chief negotiator, told Reuters on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Michigan AG names leaders of Nassar investigation into university - January 27, 2018
- Canada hopeful NAFTA talks can continue, sees some progress - January 27, 2018
- Tillerson says Washington, Europe start work on Iran nuclear deal - January 27, 2018