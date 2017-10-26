Canada House Appoints Two Additional Board Members

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:CHV) (“Canada House” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Matthew Appleby and Dr. Stephanus van Vuuren have been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Matthew Appleby

Mr. Appleby is a partner in the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault LLP and has over a decade of experience practicing corporate law, in particular in public and private securities offerings, commercial agreements, and mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Mr. Appleby is a member of the bars of Ontario and New York and has led numerous complex commercial transactions across a variety of industries.

“I am honoured to join the Canada House board and to work with this remarkable team,” said Mr. Appleby. “I look forward to contributing to the future direction and growth of this exciting company”.

Stephanus van Vuuren M.D.

Dr. van Vuuren joins our Board with 30-years’ experience as a practicing physician with expertise in General Practice, Emergency Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Geriatrics. Twenty-six years of progressive experience in all areas of responsibility and management. He’s also skilled in the development of top-level professional teams for enhanced services for geriatric assessment and maximized patient satisfaction.

For the past two years Dr. van Vuuren has been devoting an increasing amount of his professional time to diagnosing and prescribing for the needs of Marijuana for Trauma clientele. He started out as a medical cannabis skeptic, and was soon “blown away”, seeing all the great benefits from its proper use – much as Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN announced three years ago.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. The Company’s goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated cannabis therapy company. For more information please visit http://www.canadahouse.ca or www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Boom Capital Markets

Steve Low

647-620-5101

[email protected]

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Gerry Goldberg

(416) 460-3000

mailto:[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. Certain statements within this news release pertaining to the Company may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance. Such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those described in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated effects of the financing, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical marijuana industry generally, including those set out in the Company’s public disclosure record. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.