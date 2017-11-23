Canada House’s Knalysis Technologies’ Self-Registration Drives Efficiency for US Customers

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:CHV) (“Canada House” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Knalysis Technologies (“Knalysis”), has been making substantial progress in the US and Canadian markets.

Cannabis software innovator Knalysis Technologies has been making the news!

#HydroLife featured Knalysis’ industry leading suite of software in their latest issue. The article showcased the work Knalysis is doing to get away from anecdotal evidence and quantify the efficacy of medical cannabis using their Knalysis Wellness Tracker and Analytics Web Portal.

Knalysis has also been featured in recent weeks in articles by Stockhouse, LabX, iNEWS, and several other cannabis publications.

CEO Paul Methot shared Knalysis’ vision and recent successes at the Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Association’s Canada luncheon on November 16 th.

The Knalysis team was thrilled to participate in #MJBizCon as an exhibitor last week. It was a great opportunity to meet with key partners and get updates on what’s going on in the industry.

Knalysis’ first US clients have launched and are gaining significant efficiency with its self-registration module for patient intake (see more below).

Knalysis’ Self-Registration module allows patients to register online, providing the critical information required to complete all forms for the State Health Department, registration with dispensaries and/or growers, as required by each state’s legislation. Eliminating the need for manual completion of forms for different audiences considerably reduces the time between registration and treatment. Initially used in its own clinic network in Canada, Marijuana for Trauma “MFT”, Knalysis has seen this new patient processing time reduced from 5 weeks to a matter of hours – getting medical marijuana into patients’ hands as quickly as possible.

The self-registration module is just another example of how Knalysis Technologies is innovating to optimize patient care and capture critical data to prove the efficacy of medical marijuana.

Want to learn more about Knalysis’ entire suite of software, including its Cannabis Patient Manager, the Knalysis Wellness Tracker and the Analytics Web Portal? Contact them at [email protected] or 416-554-0543.

About Knalysis Technologies:

Knalysis Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada House Wellness Group Inc., a publicly-traded Canadian company with one of the largest networks of cannabis clinics in Canada. Its management team envisioned a need for health technology connecting every aspect of the medical marijuana field, and pioneered the development of software to seamlessly link physician, provider, and patient. Purpose-built for MFT’s 11 cannabis wellness clinics, Knalysis’ suite of software has been battle-tested with its own 10,000+ patients; treating a broad range of ailments and symptoms.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. The Company’s goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated cannabis therapy company. For more information please visit https://www.canadahouse.ca or www.sedar.com.

