Breaking News
Home / Top News / Canada House’s Knalysis Technologies’ Self-Registration Drives Efficiency for US Customers

Canada House’s Knalysis Technologies’ Self-Registration Drives Efficiency for US Customers

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 mins ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:CHV) (“Canada House” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Knalysis Technologies (“Knalysis”), has been making substantial progress in the US and Canadian markets.

Cannabis software innovator Knalysis Technologies has been making the news!

  • #HydroLife featured Knalysis’ industry leading suite of software in their latest issue.  The article showcased the work Knalysis is doing to get away from anecdotal evidence and quantify the efficacy of medical cannabis using their Knalysis Wellness Tracker and Analytics Web Portal. 
  • Knalysis has also been featured in recent weeks in articles by Stockhouse, LabX, iNEWS, and several other cannabis publications.
  • CEO Paul Methot shared Knalysis’ vision and recent successes at the Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Association’s Canada luncheon on November 16th.
  • The Knalysis team was thrilled to participate in #MJBizCon as an exhibitor last week.  It was a great opportunity to meet with key partners and get updates on what’s going on in the industry.
  • Knalysis’ first US clients have launched and are gaining significant efficiency with its self-registration module for patient intake (see more below).
  • Exciting partnership news is weeks away – follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook for updates.

Knalysis’ Self-Registration module allows patients to register online, providing the critical information required to complete all forms for the State Health Department, registration with dispensaries and/or growers, as required by each state’s legislation.   Eliminating the need for manual completion of forms for different audiences considerably reduces the time between registration and treatment.  Initially used in its own clinic network in Canada, Marijuana for Trauma “MFT”, Knalysis has seen this new patient processing time reduced from 5 weeks to a matter of hours – getting medical marijuana into patients’ hands as quickly as possible.

The self-registration module is just another example of how Knalysis Technologies is innovating to optimize patient care and capture critical data to prove the efficacy of medical marijuana.

Want to learn more about Knalysis’ entire suite of software, including its Cannabis Patient Manager, the Knalysis Wellness Tracker and the Analytics Web Portal?  Contact them at [email protected] or 416-554-0543. 

About Knalysis Technologies:

Knalysis Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada House Wellness Group Inc., a publicly-traded Canadian company with one of the largest networks of cannabis clinics in Canada.  Its management team envisioned a need for health technology connecting every aspect of the medical marijuana field, and pioneered the development of software to seamlessly link physician, provider, and patient.  Purpose-built for MFT’s 11 cannabis wellness clinics, Knalysis’ suite of software has been battle-tested with its own 10,000+ patients; treating a broad range of ailments and symptoms.

Website: www.knalysis.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/knalysis/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11027124/

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. The Company’s goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated cannabis therapy company. For more information please visit https://www.canadahouse.ca or www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding ForwardLooking Information. Certain statements within this news release pertaining to the Company constitute “forwardlooking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are “forwardlooking statements. Such forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forwardlooking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated effects of the financing, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical marijuana industry generally, including those set out in the Company’s public disclosure record. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forwardlooking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact:

Boom Capital Markets
Steve Low
647-620-5101
[email protected]

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. 
Riley McGee
780-267-3325
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.