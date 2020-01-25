Canada identifies first coronavirus case

Canada declared on Saturday that Toronto Public Health has received notification of first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus in a resident who recently returned from Wuhan, the government said in a statement.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Elizabeth Warren wins Des Moines Register endorsement in Democrats 2020 U.S. presidential nomination race - January 25, 2020
- Canada identifies first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus - January 25, 2020
- Boeing’s 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight - January 25, 2020