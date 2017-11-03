Breaking News
Canada Line Receives CCPPP Award for Innovation and Excellence in P3s

Toronto, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) is proud to announce that the Canada Line is the Gold Award recipient in the Service Delivery category of the 2017 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships (P3s).

The CCPPP Awards Committee received submissions from across the country, representing a broad range of high quality P3 projects. The committee members were impressed that the Canada Line in Vancouver “continues to be a superlative success story after 8 years of operation.” Initially delivered ahead of schedule and on budget for the 2010 Olympics, its usage level is far ahead of expectations, system service delivery performance meets and exceeds requirements, and it has been a major catalyst of economic activity in the region.

Since their inception in 1998, the annual CCPPP awards are a coveted seal of excellence. The 20th Annual CCPPP National Awards celebration will be held on Monday, November 6th, 2017 at the 25th CCPPP Annual Conference at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto.

Quotes:

“As the popularity of rapid transit projects and the P3 model increases globally, Canada Line has become a national and global model with other municipalities looking at the success of the Canada Line to develop their own transit and transit oriented development projects.

Canada Line was an award winning construction project and is now, 8 years later, acknowledged as best-in-class in the Service Delivery stage for exceeding operational performance requirements and in community enhancement.”

Kevin Desmond – CEO TransLink

“We owe much to the hard work and dedication of our partners at TransLink and are honoured to share this award with them. The success of the Service Delivery by our measure is exemplified by the popularity of the Canada Line and the continuous growth in ridership and our ability to continually adapt and adjust to accommodate this growth. We look forward to continuing to work with TransLink to assess and execute on potential fleet and station expansion opportunities in order to ensure the long-term success of the project for the community.”

Marc Devlin, Senior Vice-President, Transportation Operations, Infrastructure, SNC-Lavalin

“Canada Line is a true success story for the people of British Columbia, but it’s also a standard bearer for the P3 model in Canada. It’s an example of excellence that has helped distinguish the Canadian approach to public-private partnerships as globally best-in-class.”

Mark Romoff, President and CEO, Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7b8a3cc-9c1a-4ead-9052-65377af38e80

CONTACT: Dave Trafford
Canadian Council for Public Private Partnerhships 
416 861 0605
[email protected]

Chris Allicock
Amberlight Productions Inc
416-694-3131
[email protected]
