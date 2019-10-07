Canada opposition leader slams Trudeau as a fraud in key election debate

Andrew Scheer, Canada’s main opposition leader, on Monday kicked off a key televised election debate by lashing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “a phony and a fraud” who did not deserve to win an Oct. 21 election.
