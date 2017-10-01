Canada police charge Somali refugee in Edmonton stabbing, car attacks

EDMONTON, Alberta (Reuters) – Canadian police charged a Somali refugee with five counts of attempted murder on Sunday after they said he stabbed a police officer and ran down several pedestrians with a car in Edmonton, Alberta, in what officials called an act of terrorism.
