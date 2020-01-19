Canada: still no firm plans for downloading crashed jet’s flight data

There are still no firm plans for downloading the cockpit and flight data from a Ukrainian airliner which was shot down by Iran 10 days ago, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said on Sunday.
