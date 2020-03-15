Canada will not rule out border closures, medical officer says time running out

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday would not rule out closing borders to combat a coronavirus outbreak while the country’s chief medical officer said time was running out to head off a spike in cases.
