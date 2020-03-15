Canada will not rule out border closures to fight coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said he would not rule out closing the nation’s borders or forcing people arriving from foreign nations to go into self-isolation to help combat a coronavirus outbreak.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- No border closure between France and Germany, French presidency says - March 15, 2020
- Oil giants set health checks for critical staff, work-from-home rules - March 15, 2020
- Britain set to isolate people over 70 as it steps up coronavirus plan - March 15, 2020