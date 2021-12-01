Canada’s First Ever PORTL Hologram Display Kicks Off with Johnnie Walker

Fully immersive experience launches in partnership with MOUSE 3D DIGITAL and Diageo

Toronto, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gifting consumers with a taste of the future this holiday season, Canada’s first-ever campaign using a PORTL display—a first-of-its-kind, 3D, 4K AI holographic interface—launches today in downtown Toronto for an exclusive activation presenting global beverage giant Diageo’s Johnnie Walker 18-Year-Old and Black Label Scotch Whisky.

From December 1, 2021, to January 3, 2022, the campaign—activated by PORTL content specialists in Canada, MOUSE 3D DIGITAL—hopes to inspire Torontonians during the season of gift giving. Launching at LCBO store #511 (49 Spadina Avenue) in Toronto, the innovative activation allows customers to interact with the holographic display and receive a special holiday greeting from a life-size Johnnie Walker brand ambassador, view a visual 3D product showcase of holiday must-haves from the brand and even enjoy a holiday cocktail making demonstration.

“We’re so excited to have a PORTL in Canada the public can visit throughout the holidays, and with the absolutely iconic brand Johnnie Walker,” said David Nussbaum, CEO and Inventor of PORTL Inc. “MOUSE 3D DIGITAL really understands the PORTL platform and is producing content that raises the bar. I’m pretty sure everyone is going to want a hologram mixologist at home once they see this.”

“The future is here. The 4K life-sized holographic display allows brands to create stronger human connections with customers in moments, something we haven’t been able to do yet with digital media,” said Glenn E. Smith, Founder and Chief Customer Officer at MOUSE 3D DIGITAL. “The PORTL technology offers a pandemic-friendly solution, giving brands the ability to create the look and feeling of a live interaction or demonstration without having to be face-to-face. It offers an immediate consumer connection at a time when we need it most.”

PORTL is a unique platform designed to allow consumers to interact with realistic life-size 3D holograms and has the capability of beaming people and products into the freestanding, plug-and-play deviceplug-and-play device from anywhere in the world. MOUSE 3D DIGITAL plans to bring the future forward with innovative PORTL activations across Canada that allow for stronger consumer connections. The activation with Johnnie Walker is the first of many uniquely interactive experiences to be offered to consumers across Canada. MOUSE 3D DIGITAL is renting out units for ad hoc installations and campaigns. The PORTL technology will also be featured at Canada’s first hologram fashion show located at Cadillac Fairview’s Toronto Eaton Centre on December 3, 2021.

The game-changing holographic 3D platform offers both live and pre-recorded content capabilities, while also allowing content to be broadcast to multiple places at once in real-time. The technology offers 4K resolution with premium, high-fidelity audio speakers, motion camera and interactive touch screen to create a fully immersive experience.

For more information about MOUSE 3D Digital, visit mouse3ddigital.com.

For more information about PORTL Inc., visit PORTLhologram.com

About MOUSE 3D DIGITAL

MOUSE 3D DIGITAL is a division of MOUSE Marketing Inc., a technology driven experiential marketing group. A customer-centric experiential marketing powerhouse that connects people with brands in meaningful ways. We are experience masterminds, content creators, inspired by culture and fuelled by insights with the customer at its core. www.mouse3ddigital.com

About PORTL

PORTL Inc. is the maker of hologram devices and the software and cloud services to support holoportation. Founded in 2018 by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum, its award-winning products are now in use all over the world, beaming executives, tech and science experts, and sports and music celebrities to events, displaying NFTs and other objects, and becoming a vital new tool for education, retail, marketing, and the hospitality industry. The Tim Draper-backed startup has recently been named the number one new technology at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, the Best new Telecom Startup by the IT awards, and a three time CES Innovation Awards Honoree for 2022. PORTL’s headquarters are in Los Angeles and it has satellite and distributor showrooms in New York, Las Vegas, and Dubai. PORTL seeks to bring people together across every kind of divide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For more information go to PORTLhologram.com.

