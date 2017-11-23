Canada’s largest insolvency practice unveils its ‘Top Gifts for the Holidays’ ahead of the Black Friday shopping frenzy

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s largest insolvency practice, MNP LTD, has unveiled its ‘Top Gifts for the Holidays’ to give both bargain hunters and big spenders the inside scoop on the most coveted gifts of the year. The ‘un-shopping’ list features one-of-a-kind experiences, authentic gestures and treasured memories that are truly inspiring gift ideas for every age and every stage. In announcing this list, MNP LTD also revealed a way for Canadians to avoid the crushing burden of post-holiday credit card debt.

MNP’s ‘Top Gifts for the Holidays’ includes:

Quality time

Disconnect from your devices so you can re-connect with your loved ones. Play a board game, make a puzzle, build a snowman, go tobogganing or bake some cookies.

A heartfelt ‘thank you’

Express gratitude and show appreciation by sharing a handwritten note or taking time to tell a loved one what their friendship means to you.

Thoughtful homemade gifts

Get crafty! Using items around the house, channel your creativity into handmade gifts your loved ones will cherish forever.

Volunteering

Warm your heart, make a new tradition and strengthen your bond with loved ones and your community by donating a few hours at a local non-profit.

Random acts of kindness

Shovel a senior’s driveway, compliment a co-worker’s festive sweater, buy coffee for a stranger. Brighten the holidays by doing one act every day through December.

“If you are struggling financially but you absolutely have to purchase gifts this holiday season, make a conscious effort to shop responsibly, shop thoughtfully and shop less,” says Grant Bazian, President of MNP LTD.

