Breaking News
Home / Top News / Canada’s largest insolvency practice unveils its ‘Top Gifts for the Holidays’ ahead of the Black Friday shopping frenzy

Canada’s largest insolvency practice unveils its ‘Top Gifts for the Holidays’ ahead of the Black Friday shopping frenzy

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s largest insolvency practice, MNP LTD, has unveiled its ‘Top Gifts for the Holidays’ to give both bargain hunters and big spenders the inside scoop on the most coveted gifts of the year. The ‘un-shopping’ list features one-of-a-kind experiences, authentic gestures and treasured memories that are truly inspiring gift ideas for every age and every stage. In announcing this list, MNP LTD also revealed a way for Canadians to avoid the crushing burden of post-holiday credit card debt.

MNP’s ‘Top Gifts for the Holidays’ includes:

  1. Quality time
    Disconnect from your devices so you can re-connect with your loved ones. Play a board game, make a puzzle, build a snowman, go tobogganing or bake some cookies.
  1. A heartfelt ‘thank you’
    Express gratitude and show appreciation by sharing a handwritten note or taking time to tell a loved one what their friendship means to you.
  1. Thoughtful homemade gifts
    Get crafty! Using items around the house, channel your creativity into handmade gifts your loved ones will cherish forever.
  1. Volunteering
    Warm your heart, make a new tradition and strengthen your bond with loved ones and your community by donating a few hours at a local non-profit.
  1. Random acts of kindness
    Shovel a senior’s driveway, compliment a co-worker’s festive sweater, buy coffee for a stranger. Brighten the holidays by doing one act every day through December.

“If you are struggling financially but you absolutely have to purchase gifts this holiday season, make a conscious effort to shop responsibly, shop thoughtfully and shop less,” says Grant Bazian, President of MNP LTD.  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/beee60bb-39e2-47f1-865d-5c8409f41cf0

About MNP LTD

MNP LTD, a division of MNP LLP, is the largest insolvency practice in Canada. For more than 50 years, our experienced team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees and advisors have been working collaboratively with individuals to help them recover from times of financial distress and regain control of their finances. With more than 200 Canadian offices from coast-to-coast, MNP helps thousands of Canadians each year who are struggling with an overwhelming amount of debt. Visit www.MNPdebt.ca to contact a Licensed Insolvency Trustee.

Morgan Melnyk
MARKETING MANAGER
403.536.2174
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.