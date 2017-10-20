OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has been badly shaken by a conflict-of-interest controversy about his finance minister, but the Liberal government’s upcoming fiscal update offers an opportunity to reset the public focus on Canada’s strong economy, political observers say.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Canada’s Liberals look to economy to guide them past ethics scandal - October 20, 2017
- Trump tax cut plan gains momentum after U.S. budget vote - October 20, 2017
- Trump considers Fed’s Powell, economist Taylor to lead central bank - October 20, 2017