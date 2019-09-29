Canada’s Liberals promise new spending, four more years of deficits

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party is promising billions of dollars in new spending initiatives if re-elected next month, but said on Sunday those commitments would require annual deficits of more than C$20 billion ($15.11 billion) over the next four years.
