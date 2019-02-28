Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, rejecting an opposition call for his resignation, disputed allegations on Wednesday by his former justice minister that government officials inappropriately pressured her to help a major company avoid a corruption trial.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Canada’s Trudeau disputes ex-minister’s charge she was pressured on SNC-Lavalin - February 27, 2019
- Trump, Kim go for brief walkabout after meeting, joined by envoys - February 27, 2019
- Thai Airways cancels Europe flights due to Pakistani airspace closure - February 27, 2019