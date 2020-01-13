Canada’s Trudeau: Iran plane victims would be alive had there been no regional tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that the victims of the Ukrainian airliner shot down in Iran would still be alive if the recent escalation of tensions in the region had not happened, according to a transcript of an interview with Global News TV.
