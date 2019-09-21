Canada’s Trudeau loses a little ground in first polls since blackface scandal

Canada’s Liberal Party lost a little ground to rival Conservatives after bombshell images of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface emerged this week, according to two polls published on Saturday.
