Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on the offensive on Sunday, promising to cut middle-class taxes and slash cellphone costs if re-elected after polls showed he took a significant hit when photos emerged last week of him in blackface.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- France says main priority is to de-escalate U.S.-Iran tensions - September 22, 2019
- Canada’s Trudeau pledges lower taxes, cellphone costs as blackface scandal hits him in polls - September 22, 2019
- UK court will not rule on Monday morning on PM Johnson’s suspension of parliament - September 22, 2019