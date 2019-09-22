Canada’s Trudeau resumes campaign as polls show damage from blackface photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to the campaign trail on Sunday in his bid for re-election in October as polls showed his ruling Liberals starting to suffer with voters after photos emerged of him in blackface.
