Canada’s Trudeau says he wants full investigation into plane crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, responding to Iran’s statement that a missile shot down a Ukrainian airliner this week, said on Saturday that his government sought a full investigation and full cooperation from the Iranian authorities.
