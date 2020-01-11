Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said Iran must take full responsibility and be held accountable for shooting down a Ukrainian plane and killing all 176 aboard, including 57 Canadians.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- German chancellor Merkel says Berlin will host Libya peace talks - January 11, 2020
- Canada’s Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for shooting down passenger jet - January 11, 2020
- Ukraine PM says state, airline will give money to families of Iran crash victims - January 11, 2020