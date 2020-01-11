Canada’s Trudeau says ‘many questions’ remain about Iran’s shooting down of airliner

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said questions remain about Iran’s downing of a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 aboard, including 57 Canadians, and that he expected full cooperation in the ongoing investigation.
