Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set on Sunday to attend what is expected to be the country’s largest memorial to the victims of a Ukrainian airliner shot down in Iran in a disaster that killed 57 Canadians, mainly of Iranian descent.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Canada’s Trudeau to attend Iran crash victim memorial in hard-hit Edmonton - January 12, 2020
- Protests erupt again in Iran after admission of plane strike - January 12, 2020
- Protesters gather again in Iran, chant against authorities: Twitter posts - January 12, 2020