The U.S. national security adviser urged Canada on Saturday not to use Huawei 5G technology, saying that doing so would put in jeopardy intelligence sharing with the United States and expose Canadians to being profiled by the Chinese government.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Elon Musk: About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck - November 23, 2019
- Canada’s use of Huawei 5G would hamper its access to U.S. intelligence: U.S. official - November 23, 2019
- Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 billion: WSJ - November 23, 2019