TORONTO, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Banc Corp. (the “Company’) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted its notice of intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “NCIB”) to purchase its Preferred Shares and Class A Shares through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The NCIB will commence on May 29, 2024 and terminate on May 28, 2025.
