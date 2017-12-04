Canadian Blood Services board meeting open to the public

OTTAWA, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Dec. 7, Canadian Blood Services will open its doors physically and virtually, by live streaming its open board meeting at blood.ca, and inviting the public to attend in person in Ottawa.

Twice each year, members of the public are invited to participate in open board meetings. They have the opportunity to hear about the organization’s work, deliver presentations to the board, and meet with members of the board and the management team.

Since its creation in 1998, Canadian Blood Services has been committed to operating in an open, transparent, and collaborative manner.

WHO: Dr. Graham Sher, CEO, Canadian Blood Services, and members of the Executive Management Team Leah Hollins, Chair of the Board of Directors, and members of the Board of Directors WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST WHERE: Canadian Blood Services 1800 Alta Vista Dr Ottawa Live-stream available at blood.ca





About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services manages the national supply of blood, blood products and stem cells, and related services for all the provinces and territories (excluding Quebec). We operate an integrated, pan-Canadian service delivery model that includes leading an interprovincial system for organ donation and transplantation. Our national scope, infrastructure and governance make us unique in the Canadian healthcare landscape. Canadian Blood Services is regulated as a biologics manufacturer by Health Canada and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health. Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization.

