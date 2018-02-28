Breaking News
Home / Top News / Canadian Cannabis Retailer Fire & Flower Accelerates Growth with Relocation of Headquarters to Alberta

Canadian Cannabis Retailer Fire & Flower Accelerates Growth with Relocation of Headquarters to Alberta

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fire & Flower, a corporate retail store, specializing in elevating Canadian cannabis products through experiential strategies and education-based programming, announces relocation of its headquarters to Edmonton, Alberta.

This relocation both increases the office footprint and supports the company’s growth strategy. The decision to relocate headquarters to Alberta is further supported by the unique and open approach Edmonton city council has taken to engage in meaningful dialogue. Fire & Flower intends to access the area’s diverse talent pool as a complement to its robust leadership team and advisory board, which holds deeply rooted ties in the Edmonton community.

“The regulatory environment for potential cannabis retailers in Alberta is well ahead of other Canadian provinces and our growth plan is dependent on our ability to gain quick market access,” shared Trevor Fencott, Fire & Flower’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have assembled a best-in-class leadership team, with significant experience and proven success across the Canadian business landscape and cannabis industry.”

Fire & Flower intends to aggressively submit retail license applications to the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) at its first opportunity. 

About Fire & Flower
Fire & Flower is a corporate retail store, specializing in elevating Canadian cannabis products through experiential strategies and education-based programming. The Company is poised to serve customers across the country, in provinces where private retail is permitted.

Founded by leading legal cannabis entrepreneurs, Fire & Flower’s leadership team carries 60 years of combined experience in launching premium, successful businesses and 20 years in the cannabis space. The Company is versed in legal cannabis, immersed with the Canadian audience and are actively influencing the evolution of the new cannabis industry across the country.

CONTACT: Media Relations Contacts:
Fire & Flower
Nathan Mison
Vice President, Government and Stakeholder Relations
[email protected]
Ph: 780-953-1106
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.