Canadian Cannabis Retailer Fire & Flower Accelerates Growth with Relocation of Headquarters to Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fire & Flower, a corporate retail store, specializing in elevating Canadian cannabis products through experiential strategies and education-based programming, announces relocation of its headquarters to Edmonton, Alberta.

This relocation both increases the office footprint and supports the company’s growth strategy. The decision to relocate headquarters to Alberta is further supported by the unique and open approach Edmonton city council has taken to engage in meaningful dialogue. Fire & Flower intends to access the area’s diverse talent pool as a complement to its robust leadership team and advisory board, which holds deeply rooted ties in the Edmonton community.

“The regulatory environment for potential cannabis retailers in Alberta is well ahead of other Canadian provinces and our growth plan is dependent on our ability to gain quick market access,” shared Trevor Fencott, Fire & Flower’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have assembled a best-in-class leadership team, with significant experience and proven success across the Canadian business landscape and cannabis industry.”

Fire & Flower intends to aggressively submit retail license applications to the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) at its first opportunity.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a corporate retail store, specializing in elevating Canadian cannabis products through experiential strategies and education-based programming. The Company is poised to serve customers across the country, in provinces where private retail is permitted.

Founded by leading legal cannabis entrepreneurs, Fire & Flower’s leadership team carries 60 years of combined experience in launching premium, successful businesses and 20 years in the cannabis space. The Company is versed in legal cannabis, immersed with the Canadian audience and are actively influencing the evolution of the new cannabis industry across the country.

