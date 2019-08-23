Canadian Consulate suspends travel to China for Hong Kong staff

The Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong said on Friday it has suspended travel to mainland China for local staff, just days after an employee of the city’s British Consulate was confirmed to have been detained in China.
