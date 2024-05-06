TORONTO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (“the Company”) announces it has renewed its at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue shares of the Company to the public from time to time at the Company’s discretion, effective until June 1, 2026, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company. This ATM Program replaces the prior program established in March 2022 that has terminated. Any Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated May 3, 2024 with National Bank Financial Inc. (the “Agent”).