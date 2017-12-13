Canadian Mining Corp. Cancels Ghana Gold Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Mining Corp. (TSXV:CNG) (the “Company”) has terminated the Letter of Intent (“LOI”) announced by the Company in a news release on September 27, 2017 with Crust Resources Corp. (“Crust”) a BC registered company, to acquire a 100% direct or indirect interest in their operating subsidiary, Care Mining Company Ltd. (“Care”), a company registered in the Republic of Ghana. Care holds a 100% interest in the Ghana prospecting concession PL 6/340, known as the Ahyireso Concession (the “Ghana Project”), located near Bibiani, Ghana. Please refer to the news release dated September 27, 2017 for more information on the Ghana Gold Property.

