VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Mining Corp. (TSXV:CNG) (the “Company”) has terminated the Letter of Intent (“LOI”) announced by the Company in a news release on September 27, 2017 with Crust Resources Corp. (“Crust”) a BC registered company, to acquire a 100% direct or indirect interest in their operating subsidiary, Care Mining Company Ltd. (“Care”), a company registered in the Republic of Ghana. Care holds a 100% interest in the Ghana prospecting concession PL 6/340, known as the Ahyireso Concession (the “Ghana Project”), located near Bibiani, Ghana. Please refer to the news release dated September 27, 2017 for more information on the Ghana Gold Property.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Brian G. Thurston, President
For further information please contact:
Brian G. Thurston
Canadian Mining Corp.
Phone: 604-474-5380.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Canadian Mining Corp. Cancels Ghana Gold Property Acquisition - December 13, 2017
- Hispanicize 2018 Organizers Announce National Advisory Board Leaders and Changes for 9th Annual Latino Trends Event - December 13, 2017
- Quintess Collection Unveils Unique Membership Providing Unprecedented Value on Luxury Accommodations - December 13, 2017