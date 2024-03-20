MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) announces the issuance of 32,558 units of the Trust at a price of $4.87 per unit, which equates to $158,558, and 43,147 deferred trust units as partial compensation for the services rendered by certain employees, members of management and the board of trustees during the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2023.