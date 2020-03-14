Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact

The Canadian Parliament rushed through ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact on Friday before taking a three-week break to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top government official said.
