Canadian PM Trudeau tells Iran crash vigil he will pursue justice

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his voice sometimes breaking, on Sunday told a vigil for some of those killed in an Iranian plane disaster that he would “pursue justice and accountability” for what happened.
