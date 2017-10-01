Canadian police probe car attacks, stabbing as ‘acts of terrorism’

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian police said they were investigating violent attacks in Edmonton on Saturday night as “acts of terrorism” after a man hit a police officer with a car and stabbed him, and later four pedestrians were struck with a second vehicle in a police chase.
