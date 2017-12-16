Canadian police probe mysterious deaths of billionaire pharma couple

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian police are investigating the mysterious deaths of pharmaceuticals billionaire Barry Sherman, founder of Apotex Inc, and his wife Honey, whose bodies were found in their Toronto mansion on Friday.
