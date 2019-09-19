Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue his re-election campaign and asked for forgiveness on Thursday after pictures of him in blackface emerged less than five weeks before the national vote.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau vows to continue campaign amid blackface scandal - September 19, 2019
- Trump sues Manhattan prosecutor over tax returns, says immune from criminal probe - September 19, 2019
- Border wall, Iran, Space Force among hurdles for $700 billion U.S. defense bill - September 19, 2019