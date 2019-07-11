Canadian Regulator and Regulatory Experts to Speak at 2019 Regulatory Convergence, as Part of Continuing RAPS-CAPRA Collaboration

Rockville, MD, USA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) brings its 2019 Regulatory Convergence conference to Philadelphia, 21–24 September, it will include a session hosted by RAPS’ Canadian counterpart, the Canadian Association of Professionals in Regulatory Affairs (CAPRA). RAPS and CAPRA enjoy a collegial relationship and have collaborated on a number of initiatives in recent years. RAPS is even offering CAPRA members the opportunity to attend this year’s Convergence at the RAPS member rate.

This is the second consecutive year CAPRA has hosted a session within RAPS’ signature annual event, building on the two groups’ successful collaboration at last year’s Regulatory Convergence, which was held in Vancouver. This year, the CAPRA-hosted session will focus on a discussion of the use of real-world evidence (RWE) to inform regulatory decisions and provide an update on Canada’s Plain Language Labelling Initiative.

“Leveraging real-world evidence—information from sources other than traditional clinical trials—is an emerging important topic in healthcare, and Health Canada has been proactive in exploring how optimize its use,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “The CAPRA session at RAPS’ Convergence will add a lot of value to attendees as the implications are not limited to Canada or even North America. Using real-world evidence has the potential to impact healthcare innovation globally.”

The session, to take place on 24 September at 4:00 pm, will feature a representative from Health Canada along with several Canadian regulatory experts from industry and academia. It will be led by Queenia Lee, who is the manager of global regulatory intelligence and policy at Apotex in Toronto. She is leading the CAPRA-RAPS collaboration initiatives on behalf of the CAPRA board.

“It’s great for both organizations and for the entire regulatory professional community when CAPRA and RAPS work together,” said Lee. “We both share a common goal of educating, informing and supporting regulatory professionals in their important work, and in many ways, CAPRA is like a smaller version of RAPS. We are really looking forward to being part of the Regulatory Convergence again this year.”

For more information about the 2019 Regulatory Convergence, visit www.RAPS.org/convergence. CAPRA members interested in attending should contact [email protected] to receive the RAPS member rate code.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

About CAPRA

The Canadian Association of Professionals in Regulatory Affairs (CAPRA) is a non-profit organization that serves the pharmaceutical, biologics, medical device, cosmetic and natural health product industries in Canada. CAPRA’s mission is to foster learning, networking and professional excellence of its members. CAPRA will build and strengthen relationships with governmental agencies, scientific experts and industry educators in order to create an affordable, professionally fulfilling and academically enriching environment for members. www.capra.ca

