Canary Technologies is one of the largest providers of Guest Management solutions on the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform .

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canary Technologies, a leading Guest Management System provider and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), celebrates its two-year milestone on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) . Integrated with OPERA Cloud Property Management System (PMS) , OHIP is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Canary Technologies Guest Management System enables hoteliers to create digital guest journeys that help drive revenue and improve staff efficiency. This is made possible through Canary’s two-way integration with OHIP, which not only supports the secure flow of important data between both systems but also presents numerous opportunities to optimize workflows, boost automation, and receive assistance from Canary’s team in integrating the two solutions. With this integration, specific features like pre-registration, profile and reservation updates, full PCI-compliant credit card tokenization, and efficient payment processing are enabled.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

“The two-way integration between our systems has provided major benefits to hoteliers around the world over the past two years,” said SJ Sawhney, Co-founder at Canary Technologies. “We are very excited to have hit this milestone and are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with the Oracle Hospitality team to improve our integration, reduce deployment times, and lower costs for hotels. Canary Technologies’ participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our Guest Management Solution. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management System . Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 75 countries, including leading global brands, such as Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s guest platform includes Contactless Check-In / Checkout , Upsells , Guest Messaging , and Digital Tipping . Learn more at canarytechnologies.com .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork‍

