CanAsia Announces Appointment of Directors and Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CanAsia Financial Inc. (“CanAsia” or the “Company“) (NEX:CNA) is pleased to announce, subject to regulatory approval, the appointment of Sicheng Zhang and Yu-Chung (Jim) Hsieh as directors of the Company. CanAsia also announces the appointment of Debbie Chien as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective December 1, 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

About CanAsia

CanAsia is an Alberta based company listed on the NEX, a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange. It is engaged in the business of developing unique new business opportunities in the Pacific Rim countries and elsewhere.

For further information, please contact James G. Louie, Chief Executive Officer at (403) 870‑7383 or via email [email protected]

Advisory

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the receipt of regulatory approval. Statements containing the words: ‘believes’, ‘intends’, ‘expects’, ‘plans’, ‘seeks’ and ‘anticipates’ and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond the Company’s control. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in CanAsia’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and CanAsia does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.