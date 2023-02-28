DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cancer Advances, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued new patent No. 11,583,576, enhancing the Company’s intellectual property position for lead asset Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) vaccine. The new patent titled “Compositions and Methods for Inducing Humoral and Cellular Immunities against Tumors and Cancer” covers a method for treating and/or preventing and/or inhibiting development of a tumor and/or a cancer associated with gastrin signaling in a subject. Gastrin mediated tumors include, but are not limited to, gastrointestinal cancers.

The novel IP further covers methods for treatment of GI cancer by administering PAS followed by an immune checkpoint inhibitor. A related claim covers reduction in fibrosis associated with pancreatic cancer via the administration of this combination.

“After more than six years of research, we are excited to have this patent issued. We have known that PAS can induce the development of antibodies to Gastrin, bringing Gastrin levels down and increasing survival times by 50% in GI clinical trials. With our research now demonstrating that PAS is able to alter the tumor microenvironment, it opens the door to many new opportunities to improve current treatment for GI cancer patients,” commented Lynda Sutton, President of Cancer Advances.

The issued patent adds to the over one hundred granted global patents for PAS. Cancer Advances plans to seek approval for PAS in the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancers.

About Cancer Advances, Inc.

Cancer Advances Inc. (Durham, NC) is a biotechnology company focused on impacting human health and preventing the progression of gastrointestinal cancers by enhancing the adaptive immune system. The company is led by an experienced management team with over one hundred and twenty years of combined experience in drug development and commercialization experience.

About Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS)

Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) vaccine is an immunomodulator potentially applicable in multiple cancer types including gastric, pancreatic, and colorectal. The vaccine is a peptide-conjugate that includes an N-terminal epitope of human gastrin-17 (G17) linked to carrier diphtheria toxoid. PAS has been studied in multiple clinical trials, in over 1,500 human subjects, and has demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. Cancer Advances exclusively owns PAS and is funding and managing all aspects of the PAS gastrin vaccine program.

