Cancer Advances, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation at ASCO GI

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cancer Advances, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for gastrointestinal cancers, will present a poster at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium being held from January 23-25, 2020 at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco, CA. The poster is entitled, “Use of gastrin vaccine to increase gamma-delta and NKT cells and alter pancreas tumor microenvironment to improve survival.”

The researchers examined whether Cancer Advances’ Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) vaccine could alter the tumor microenvironment (TME) of pancreatic cancer and reduce metastasis in mice. The group also assessed the impact of combination therapy using PAS plus a PD-1 antibody on tumor volume and growth rate. The abstract is available at the ASCO meeting website at https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/182319/abstract.

Lynda Sutton, President, Cancer Advances Inc., and Jill Smith, MD, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University, will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Details of the poster presentation are below:

Abstract Title: Use of gastrin vaccine to increase gamma-delta and NKT cells and alter pancreas tumor microenvironment to improve survival.

Abstract Number: 696

Board: K7

Date: January 24, 2020, 12-1:30 and 4:30-5:30 pm PT

About Cancer Advances, Inc.

Cancer Advances, Inc. (Durham, NC) is a biotechnology company focused on impacting human health and preventing the progression of gastrointestinal cancers by enhancing the adaptive immune system. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a broad intellectual property portfolio.

Cancer Advances, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cato BioVentures. The company will be initiating new clinical studies for its lead compound, Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS), in multiple gastrointestinal cancers. 

About Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS)

PAS vaccine is an immunomodulator potentially applicable in multiple cancer types including gastric, pancreatic, colorectal, and liver. The vaccine is a peptide-conjugate that includes an N-terminal epitope of human gastrin-17 (G17) linked to carrier diphtheria toxoid. PAS has already been studied in multiple clinical trials, in over 1,500 subjects, and has demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. Cancer Advances exclusively owns PAS and is funding and managing all aspects of the PAS gastrin vaccine program.

Contact

Cancer Advances, Inc.
E-mail: [email protected]
[email protected]
CancerAdvancesInc.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cancer-advances/

