Cancer Genetics Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call & Update on vivoPharm Integration on Thursday, November 9th

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cancer Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CGIX) a leader in enabling precision medicine for oncology through molecular markers and diagnostics, announced today that it will host an earnings call for the third quarter 2017, on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. 

The Company will also provide an update on the integration of vivoPharm, a strategic acquisition closed on August 15, 2017 which focuses on expanding CGI’s capabilities into early development, discovery and pharmacology for oncology drug development.

Conference Call & Webcast 
Thursday, November 9th, 8:30 AM Eastern Time
     
Domestic:   1-888-394-8218
International:   1-323-701-0225
Conference ID:   6714868
Webcast:   http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=127177
     
Replays – Available through November 23, 2017 
Domestic:   1-844-512-2921
International:   1-412-317-6671
Conference ID:   6714868

The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company’s website at ir.cancergenetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call and will be available on the company’s website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS
Cancer Genetics, Inc. is a leader in enabling precision medicine in oncology from bench to bedside through the use of oncology biomarkers and molecular testing. CGI is developing a global footprint with locations in the US, India, China and Australia. We have established strong clinical research collaborations with major cancer centers such as Memorial Sloan Kettering, The Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Keck School of Medicine at USC and the National Cancer Institute.

The Company offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services that provide critical genomic and biomarker information. Its state-of-the-art reference labs are CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited in the US and have licensure from several states including New York State.

For more information, please visit or follow us:
Internet: www.cancergenetics.com
Twitter: @Cancer Genetics
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CancerGenetics

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s expectations regarding the completion, timing, pricing and size of the offering described in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, risks of cancellation of customer contracts or discontinuance of trials, risks that anticipated benefits from acquisitions will not be realized, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights and other risks discussed in the Cancer Genetics, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and the Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017 along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Cancer Genetics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Panna Sharma
Cancer Genetics, Inc.
Tel: 201-528-9200
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
