Cancer Genetics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Strategic Business Updates

RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CGIX), a leader in drug discovery and preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology services, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

RECENT STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Continued focus on cost reduction and cash preservation initiatives.
  • Increased attention on drug discovery and preclinical services.
  • Consistent revenue from Discovery Services in the comparable Q1 quarters of 2020 and 2019.
  • Successful and efficient operation of Discovery Services in the US, Europe, and Australia.
  • Meaningful progress made with evaluating potential strategic options including collaborations, mergers or acquisitions, or other collaborative transactions. Further announcements expected to be made later in 2020.

John A. Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Genetics stated, “In Q1 2020, our Discovery Services business unit remained stable, and believe it will continue to experience year-over-year revenue growth in 2020, consistent with prior years. Our operating costs associated with the disposition of certain business assets in 2019 and the related financial statement audit for 2019 were greater than expected in Q1 2020. While we anticipate that certain expenses related to these events will continue in Q2 2020, given the one-time occurrence of these transactions, we expect operating costs to be significantly reduced in the second half of 2020.”

“Efforts have accelerated to identify strategic and collaboration partners so that we can execute our plans to further enhance value for our shareholders. We intend to transform the business significantly by continuing to improve our balance sheet and refocusing the business on precision and translational medicine. We feel these actions will move our business into the emerging area of drug discovery and novel therapies. As previously reported, various strategic options are being evaluated. We are pleased to report that our vivoPharm business continues to operate efficiently, allowing us to take a thoughtful and methodical approach in regards to a future transaction,” Mr. Roberts stated.

“In summary, the Company’s management and Board of Directors are committed to evaluating all potential strategic opportunities and to pursuing the path most likely to create both near and longer-term value for Cancer Genetics’ shareholders. We look forward to keeping shareholders apprised of our progress,” Mr. Roberts concluded.

The Company filed its quarterly report for Q1 2020 on Form 10-Q today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company reported total revenue from continuing operations of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to revenue of $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 (which included $0.3 million from an IP license arrangement unrelated to the Discovery Services business unit), a decrease of approximately $0.4 million or 21.7%.

Gross profit decreased to $0.6 million or 42.9% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.8 million or 45.0% in the first quarter of 2019. While the overall gross margin decreased by 2.1 percentage points primarily as a result of the high margin revenue recorded from the IP license transaction, the Discovery Services business unit gross margin increased from $0.5 million or 34.2% in the first quarter of 2019 to $0.6 million or 42.9% in the first quarter of 2020 principally due to a reduction in outsourcing costs offset by a slight seasonal effect on revenue. The remaining costs are relatively consistent in the comparable periods for the Discovery Services business unit.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were approximately $1.9 million, a decrease of 4.7% compared to $2.0 million during the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in total operating expenses was partially due to decreased corporate costs, partially offset by higher sales and marketing spend in the Discovery Services business unit compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.2 million or $0.56 per share for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million or $1.06 per share for the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $3.9 million as of March 31, 2020, including restricted cash.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS

Through its vivoPharm subsidiary, the Cancer Genetics offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages, valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academic research centers. The Company is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities. For more information, please visit www.cancergenetics.com.

For more information, please visit or follow CGI at:

Internet: www.cancergenetics.com

Twitter: @Cancer_Genetics

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Cancer Genetics Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, and potential for our services, future revenues or growth, or the potential for future strategic transactions in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, achieve profitability and increase sales of our pre-clinical services, maintain our existing customer base and avoid cancellation of customer contracts or discontinuance of trials, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, properly evaluate strategic options, and other risks discussed in the Cancer Genetics, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Cancer Genetics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:
Jennifer K. Zimmons. Ph.D.
Investor Relations
Zimmons International Communications, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1.917.214.3514

Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except par value)

    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,593     $ 3,880  
Restricted cash     350       350  
Accounts receivable     848       696  
Earn-Out from siParadigm, current portion     772       747  
Excess Consideration Note     888       888  
Other current assets     415       546  
Current assets of discontinuing operations           71  
Total current assets     6,866       7,178  
FIXED ASSETS, net of accumulated depreciation     506       558  
OTHER ASSETS                
Operating lease right-of-use assets     76       94  
Earn-Out from siParadigm, less current portion     201       356  
Patents and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     2,816       2,895  
Investment in joint venture     92       92  
Goodwill     3,090       3,090  
Other     635       641  
Total other assets     6,910       7,168  
Total Assets   $ 14,282     $ 14,904  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 2,146     $ 2,072  
Obligations under operating leases, current portion     153       193  
Obligations under finance leases, current portion     66       68  
Deferred revenue     1,118       1,217  
Note payable, net     1,313       1,277  
Advance from NovellusDx, Ltd., net     200       350  
Advance from siParadigm, current portion     573       566  
Due to Interpace Biosciences, Inc.     1,200        
Current liabilities of discontinuing operations     861       1,229  
Total current liabilities     7,630       6,972  
Obligations under operating leases, less current portion     21       10  
Obligation under finance leases, less current portion     81       107  
Advance from siParadigm, less current portion     119       252  
Warrant liability     51       178  
Total Liabilities     7,902       7,519  
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Preferred stock, authorized 9,764 shares, $0.0001 par value, none issued            
Common stock, authorized 100,000 shares, $0.0001 par value, 2,107 and 2,104 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively            
Additional paid-in capital     171,853       171,783  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     130       26  
Accumulated deficit     (165,603 )     (164,424 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity     6,380       7,385  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 14,282     $ 14,904  

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Revenue   $ 1,426     $ 1,822  
Cost of revenues     814       1,002  
Gross profit     612       820  
Operating expenses:                
General and administrative     1,533       1,782  
Sales and marketing     341       185  
Total operating expenses     1,874       1,967  
Loss from operations     (1,262 )     (1,147 )
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense     (78 )     (615 )
Interest income     4       2  
Change in fair value of acquisition note payable     4        
Change in fair value of other derivatives           31  
Change in fair value of warrant liability     127       (7 )
Change in fair value of siParadigm Earn-Out     24        
Total other income (expense)     81       (589 )
Loss before income taxes     (1,181 )     (1,736 )
Income tax expense     6        
Loss from continuing operations     (1,187 )     (1,736 )
Income (loss) from discontinuing operations     8       (2,881 )
Net loss     (1,179 )     (4,617 )
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)     104       (76 )
Comprehensive loss   $ (1,075 )   $ (4,693 )
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations   $ (0.56 )   $ (1.06 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share from discontinuing operations           (1.77 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share   $ (0.56 )   $ (2.83 )
                 
Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding     2,106       1,631  

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended March 31, 2020  
    Common Stock     Additional Paid-in     Accumulated Other Comprehensive     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Income     Deficit     Total  
Balance, January 1, 2020     2,104     $     $ 171,783     $ 26     $ (164,424 )   $ 7,385  
Stock based compensation—employees                 58                   58  
Issuance of common stock—VenturEast settlement     3             12                   12  
Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation                       104             104  
Net loss                             (1,179 )     (1,179 )
Balance, March 31, 2020     2,107     $     $ 171,853     $ 130     $ (165,603 )   $ 6,380  

    Three Months Ended March 31, 2019  
    Common Stock     Additional Paid-in     Accumulated Other Comprehensive     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount      Capital     Income (Loss)     Deficit     Total  
Balance, January 1, 2019     924     $     $ 164,458     $ 60     $ (157,716 )   $ 6,802  
Stock based compensation—employees                 158                   158  
Issuance of common stock – 2019 Offerings, net     952             5,412                   5,412  
Unrealized loss on foreign currency translation                       (76 )           (76 )
Net loss                             (4,617 )     (4,617 )
Balance, March 31, 2019     1,876     $     $ 170,028     $ (16 )   $ (162,333 )   $ 7,679  

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net loss   $ (1,179 )   $ (4,617 )
Loss (income) from discontinuing operations     (8 )     2,881  
Net loss from continuing operations     (1,187 )     (1,736 )
                 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities, continuing operations:                
Depreciation     52       14  
Amortization     79       82  
Stock-based compensation     58       119  
Change in fair value of warrant liability, acquisition note payable and other derivatives     (131 )     (24 )
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     10       49  
Change in fair value of siParadigm Earn-Out     (24 )      
Amortization of discount on debt and debt issuance costs     36       467  
Interest added to Convertible Note           89  
Changes in:                
Accounts receivable     (183 )     (103 )
Other current assets     110       77  
Other non-current assets     (4 )     (1 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and deferred revenue     130       (109 )
Due to Interpace Biosciences, Inc.     1,200        
Obligations under operating leases     (21 )     (60 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, continuing operations     125       (1,136 )
Net cash used in operating activities, discontinuing operations     (289 )     (3,328 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (164 )     (4,464 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Purchase of fixed assets           (19 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, continuing operations           (19 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, discontinuing operations     28       (13 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     28       (32 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Principal payments on obligations under finance leases     (13 )     (10 )
Proceeds from offerings of common stock, net of certain offering costs           5,412  
Payments on Advance from NovellusDx, Ltd.     (150 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, continuing operations     (163 )     5,402  
Net cash used in financing activities, discontinuing operations           (291 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (163 )     5,111  
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     12       (79 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (287 )     536  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH                
Beginning     4,230       511  
Ending   $ 3,943     $ 1,047  
                 
RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,593     $ 697  
Restricted cash     350       350  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH   $ 3,943     $ 1,047  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE                
Cash paid for interest   $ 7     $ 304  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Common stock issued in VentureEast settlement   $ 12     $  

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

