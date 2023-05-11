The increasing prevalence of Cancer and increased adoption of targeted therapy over standard therapy is the key factor driving the global cancer immunotherapy market. Increased research & development activity and improved efficacy of new medicines and increased government funding for the development of novel treatment is rising significantly.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cancer immunotherapy market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, the global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to exceed a value of US$ 261.7 billion by 2031. The market was valued at over US$ 82.8 billion in 2021.

The increasing prevalence of and incidence of different forms of cancer such as lung cancer, breast cancer, and blood cancer, will boost the cancer immunotherapy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization cancer cause nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.

Rising government activities and other private groups to raise awareness about the early detection of cancer identification and prevention are expected to drive the market expansion.

Other treatment options for cancer such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy have more side effects compared to immunotherapy, immunotherapy improves the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. Increased investment in healthcare and increased funding for cancer immunotherapy research activities continue to drive growth in the coming years.

The cancer immunotherapy market is expected to expand in coming years owing to the increased research and development activities and the introduction of new novel immunotherapies that are more effective and have fewer side effects.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the cancer immunotherapy market is forecast to reach US$ 106.9 billion

By therapy type, the monoclonal antibody segment is expected to account for key market share in 2023

Breast Cancer segment to remain popular due to the most common target for immunotherapy

Based on end users, hospitals remain the most favored medical setting

North America is projected to be the lucrative market for cancer immunotherapy

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Increased awareness and increased prevalence of disease coupled with increasing treatment rates and increased advancement in healthcare settings to drive the market growth during the forecast period

Introduction of new novel drug classes such as monoclonal antibodies, histone deacetylase inhibitors, and improved treatment offers an opportunity for market expansion.

Technological innovation and an increase in research & development activities in the field of cancer immunotherapy accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the cancer immunotherapy market. An increase in government initiatives and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing adoption rate of immunotherapy in the United States and Canada is expected to provide an opportunity for market growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as yet another opportunistic hub, due to the approval of new treatment drugs in China and Japan boosting the demand for immunotherapy for tumor treatment. The growing geriatric population and large consumer base for the targeted diseases are fueling the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global cancer immunotherapy market report:

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Mayer’s Squibb Company

Astra Zeneca Plc

Eli Lily and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sanofi

Janssen Biotech Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sprectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Other Prominent Players

Key cancer immunotherapy market players are engaged in regulatory approvals, the launch of new products, and new and strategic collaborations. Some specific developments are as follows:

In December 2021 – Novartis announced a collaboration and licensed agreement with BeiGene Ltd, for ociperlimab (BGB- A1217), expanding the company’s research & development activities in immune-oncology. Ociperlimab is currently evaluated in two phases III lung cancer trials.

announced a collaboration and licensed agreement with BeiGene Ltd, for ociperlimab (BGB- A1217), expanding the company’s research & development activities in immune-oncology. Ociperlimab is currently evaluated in two phases III lung cancer trials. In December 2022 – Janssen pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson announced the approval of CARVYKTI by Unites States Food & Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

companies of Johnson & Johnson announced the approval of CARVYKTI by Unites States Food & Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In January 2023- Merck announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1therapy, as a single agent, for adjuvant treatment following surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with stage IB, II or IIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Key Segments

Therapy Type

Monoclonal Antibiotics

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

PD-1/PD-L1

CTLA-4

Immune System Modulator

Cancer Vaccines

Other

Therapeutic Area

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Blood cancer

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cancer research center

Clinics

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

