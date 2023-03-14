This Latest Healthcare Partnership Will Serve Tennessee’s Second Largest City

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cancer Support Community (CSC) has opened its newest location of Gilda’s Club at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) in Memphis, Tennessee. Located at the Methodist Cancer Institute on the campus of Methodist University Hospital in the Bluff City’s medical district, the healthcare system joins CSC’s global network that include CSC, Gilda’s Clubs, and healthcare partnerships that offer cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and loved ones access to free emotional support, healthy lifestyle activities, social connection, education, and referral services provided with compassion and expertise—in person or online.

According to data from the American Cancer Society, an estimated 42,200 people were diagnosed with cancer last year in Tennessee.

“The fear of cancer weighs heavy on the hearts and minds of our neighbors across the Mid-South,” said Kathleen Forbes, MD, executive vice president of MLH Academic Group, which includes Methodist University Hospital and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. “In addition to offering cutting-edge cancer treatment and exceptional clinical expertise, we are delighted to partner with the Cancer Support Community to support the emotional, physical and social wellness needs of all those facing cancer diagnoses, helping patients and families heal and thrive.”

“This hospital partnership underscores both CSC’s and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s commitment to providing compassionate comprehensive care to anyone experiencing a cancer diagnosis,” said CSC CEO Debbie Weir. “We are grateful that our location within the Methodist Cancer Institute makes vital services easier to access for those individuals who also receive cancer treatments and other medical services there and are thrilled to be able to serve all impacted people residing in Memphis, no matter where they are being treated.”

Gilda’s Club at the Methodist Cancer Institute is the most recent of CSC’s healthcare partnerships, which also includes, among others, Prisma Health, South Carolina’s largest health system; Orlando Health, a healthcare system that includes 23 hospitals and emergency departments across the southeastern United States; and Holy Name Medical Center, a comprehensive, 361-bed acute care facility serving New Jersey and the New York City area.

For more information on Gilda’s Club programming and activities, visit https://www.methodisthealth.org/healthcare-services/cancer-center/Support-Services/gildas-club. To learn more about healthcare partnerships, contact Janet Gruenberg at jgruenberg@cancersupportcommunity.org.

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club network partners, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network that offers the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355 or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

