CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY PREMIERS PODCAST ON COVID-19 VACCINES

Latest Episode in Spotlight on Coronavirus Series Features CDC Chief Medical Officer and Other Experts

New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the Cancer Support Community’s award-winning Spotlight on Coronavirus podcast series’ new episode focuses on the concerns of cancer patients and their caregivers about the vaccines. The one-hour episode includes unique insights and perspectives from the following expert guests:

Dr. Kathleen Dooling, Chief Medical Officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and CDC co-lead on the ACIP COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group.

Dr. Elizabeth Robilotti, Associate Director of Infection Control at Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases and an Attending Physician with the Infectious Disease Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY.

Dr. Michael Ybarra, a board-certified emergency physician at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Vice President of Medical Affairs and Strategic Alliances at PhRMA.

This episode marks the latest in an ongoing special series of CSC’s podcast Frankly Speaking about Cancer and is intended to spread pertinent information about the pandemic. Hosted by Kim Thiboldeaux, the Cancer Support Community’s CEO, the series was launched in March 2020, answering key questions and providing guidance on navigating the logistical and emotional complexities during this challenging time. This most recent instalment discusses the ins and outs of the COVID-19 vaccine to help patients make informed decisions regarding their health.

Listen here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/127626/spotlight-on-coronavirus-vaccines

About Frankly Speaking about Cancer

In September 2008, the Cancer Support Community launched Frankly Speaking About Cancer, an internet radio show hosted through Voice America, the largest provider of internet radio in the world. Episodes are also available on all major podcast platforms. This award-winning show features patients, survivors, caregivers, doctors, social workers and leaders in the nonprofit and psychosocial world and works to inspire listeners to live well with cancer. Prior guests include celebrated documentarian Ken Burns, Dr. Lidia Schapira of Stanford Health Care/Stanford Cancer Institute, Superbowl winning coach Tom Coughlin, and champion boxer Daniel Jacobs.

About the Cancer Support Community

The Cancer Support Community (CSC) is a global non-profit network of 175 locations, including CSC and Gilda’s Club centers, hospital and clinic partnerships, and satellite locations that deliver more than $50 million in free support services to patients and families. The in-person locations alone record 500,000 visits each year. In addition, CSC administers a toll-free helpline and produces award-winning educational resources that, together with the locations, reach more than one million people each year. Formed in 2009 by the merger of The Wellness Community and Gilda’s Club, CSC also conducts cutting-edge research on the emotional, psychological, and financial journey of cancer patients. In addition, CSC advocates at all levels of government for policies to help individuals whose lives have been disrupted by cancer. In January 2018, CSC welcomed Denver-based nonprofit MyLifeLine.org, a digital community that includes 35,000 patients, caregivers, and their supporters that will enable CSC to scale its digital services in an innovative, groundbreaking way.

